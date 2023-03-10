Willow Nightingale Excited For New Ring Of Honor After Main-Eventing Alongside Athena

Last night marked the second episode of the new Ring of Honor streaming series, known as "ROH on HonorClub," and the nearly two-hour episode was capped off with Athena defending the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale. Appearing today on "Busted Open Radio," Nightingale expressed her enthusiasm for the new era of Ring of Honor and her place in it.

"To be a part of this new regime is ... exciting," Nightingale said. "It's like a fresh take on it. We've already featured women — I think we've had two women's matches in each episode so far. Last night, Athena and I main-evented, which was awesome because [it was] not only two women but two black women main-eventing your second show ever." The ROH and AEW star shared that she was proud to help push representation forward in the industry, stating she didn't grow up seeing those kinds of match-ups very often, especially in such a prominent spot on the show.

Nightingale went on to say that she was only interested in working with companies she believed would use her in a positive light, citing Beyond and Shimmer as two examples, while staying away from companies that "didn't align with [her] morally." The ROH star felt that her match at last year's ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which took place shortly after Tony Khan took over the company, helped solidify her relationship with AEW, where she's appeared quite a lot over the last year. Based on her recent crowd reactions and performances, one thing is clear — Nightingale is a rising star within the industry, and someone to keep an eye on in the months and years to come.