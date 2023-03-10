Thunder Rosa Says She Always Learns Something New From Orange Cassidy

Although Thunder Rosa has been on the sidelines with an injury, it's allowed her a "Freshly Squeezed" opportunity to take note of Orange Cassidy. Rosa has been in the booth doing Spanish commentary on AEW programming lately and on Friday's "Busted Open Radio," she named Cassidy her wrestler of the week.

"I'm glued to the monitor when I'm calling his matches," Rosa said due to his diverse wrestling style. She brought up his recent match with Wheeler Yuta and praised the technical work both men put on. Then she discussed his ability to adjust to the style of Big Bill not long ago and then again this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" with Jay Lethal. She found his ability to consistently tell a story in these matches remarkable.

"The whole entire match made sense — and I know it's a hot take and some people don't like Orange Cassidy because of his gimmick — but even with the gimmick he delivers every single week," she stated. Additionally, Rosa credited the AEW International Champion for both his ability and availability.

"For me, as a fan, as a commentator, calling his matches is a joy because I'm always learning something new," she said, stating that she finds transitions difficult — something he is able to do beautifully in her estimation. "For me, on a personal level, any time I've had a question or having some issues in doing some stuff," she added, "he's always available for anyone in the locker room to ask him any questions" while tacking on that he has the mentor ability of a Bryan Danielson or a Dean Malenko.