Cody Rhodes Says His Wife Brandi Deserves The WWE Title 'Almost More Than I Do'

Cody Rhodes' path to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would not be the same without the legacy of his father Dusty Rhodes' own career coming into play. But heading into the main event at this year's WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, Rhodes told the "Superstar Crossover" podcast that his opportunity for the title wouldn't even be possible without another member of the Rhodes family: his wife Brandi.

"The American Nightmare" opened up about the most important women in his life and said Brandi once played a key role in Rhodes' return to WWE. "It's not a story that anyone's ever really going to know," he shared, "but I wouldn't even be able to have come back had Brandi not made a very selfless decision. It changed my life." Rhodes didn't offer specifics on what Brandi did to help clear the path for him to come back at last year's WrestleMania after leaving WWE several years ago to rebuild his wrestling career and help start AEW in the process.

Rhodes added that he gets emotional when the topic of his wife comes up and that "Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do." The WWE star noted that as a husband and a father, he feels a responsibility to bring the unified titles home to the Mrs. and their young daughter Liberty. "I feel such a responsibility to report back, hopefully, with two championships or to just report back having given everything I possibly could," he said.

Rhodes' emotional return to WWE has seen him vow to capture WWE's top prize and dedicate it to his late dad after Dusty Rhodes never had the opportunity to do so over the course of his Hall of Fame run in professional wrestling.