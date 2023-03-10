Magnum TA Discusses His Infamous Feud With Tully Blanchard: 'I Let Him Live'

Long time wrestling fans will know that there's a complicated history between Magnum T.A. and Tully Blanchard. The two began working together early in Magnum's career, under Tully's father Joe Blanchard in San Antonio, and then eventually became each other's greatest rival in Jim Crockett promotions, arguably having the most famous I Quit match in history at Starrcade 1985. The two stayed connected even afterwards, and Magnum eventually married Blanchard's ex-wife.

In an interview with the Norfolk Navy Flagship, Magnum discussed some of the elements of their rivalry, including how he felt the feud was "a marriage that made sense" due to their past in San Antonio. But the biggest reason he felt the feud worked, aside from the long build for Magnum to overcome Blanchard, was because of how similar of wrestlers the two were.

"The money is always, the babyface chasing the heel for the belt," Magnum said. "And we had those horrendous battles and Tully would get a win by the skin of his teeth, by cheating. The fans wanted to kill him. Because I was so intense, like I had to dial it down for Ric [Flair] because I was a physical style type performer. "