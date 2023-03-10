Thunder Rosa Implores Younger Wrestlers To Seek Out Veterans For Advice

The world of professional wrestling is vast and there's always something to learn. On SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," AEW's Thunder Rosa delivered a strong message to younger wrestlers. It all came from a bowling event that included Jake Roberts, Dean Malenko, and Christopher Daniels.

"My team was none other than Christopher Daniels, Dean Malenko, and Jake 'The Snake,'" Rosa exclaimed.

While Malenko turned out to be an excellent bowler, Rosa said Roberts was the most popular wrestler there while Daniels was "incredibly funny." More than anything, having those moments is what struck her most.

"Later on when I get older, and everybody starts passing away," she continued, "I'll remember when I sat down with them and we just were bowling, and they were super awesome with me."

Additionally, she praised them for "keeping it real" whenever she's come looking for advice.

"They've always been super honest when I ask for feedback," she added, stating that Malenko has gone out of his way to help her before.

As for Roberts, "He's so open and he's always so willing to talk to anyone who wants to listen about this kind of stuff."

Rosa made her AEW debut in August 2020, and eventually went on to win the AEW Women's Championship. Unfortunately, a back injury caused her to vacate the title and she hasn't wrestled since last August. After promoting their work via AEW Community efforts, she made one request.

"If you have them out there, guys – the veterans – come and ask a question. They still have so much to give."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.