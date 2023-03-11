Jey Uso Addresses Betrayal Of Sami Zayn On WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso broke the hearts of millions of wrestling fans by super kicking his "dawg" Sami Zayn this past Monday on "WWE Raw," just moments after embracing Zayn for a hug.

On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Jey officially re-joined The Bloodline and later justified his betrayal of Zayn.

"Y'all wanna know why I did it?" Jey asked fans in Pittsburgh. "Because I had to. I didn't want to do it. I had no choice. I never had a choice because he [Jimmy Uso] is my blood, my twin and my brother. You, Sami, are not. And neither are any of you.

"Y'all wanna blame me? You don't know what I'm going through here. There's one person I blame that is you, Sami Zayn."

Jimmy then took the mic and asserted that The Bloodline had "solved the Sami Zayn problem" and it was time to switch their focus to Cody Rhodes, the man who will attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. At this point, Rhodes walked out to a huge pop and goaded The Usos to fight him. In response, Jimmy promised to injure Rhodes the way The Usos put Zayn out of commission.

Rhodes removed his jacket and began brawling with The Usos. Suddenly, Zayn jumped into the ring and tackled Jey as a brawl broke out between the four men. The show went off the air with Rhodes and Zayn celebrating in the ring.

Earlier on Friday, Zayn tweeted "Revenge is coming" along with a picture of Jey betraying him last Monday.



Although Kevin Owens has repeatedly refused to help Zayn in his fight against The Bloodline, it is widely believed that the two former best friends will reunite to wrestle The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. The match is expected to be made official in the coming weeks.