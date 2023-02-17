Backstage News On The Usos' Status For WWE Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is one day away, and what's going to happen when Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is all the wrestling world can talk about. A couple of X factors in the equation are Jimmy and Jey Uso — Reigns' Bloodline blood. As buzz has built for the championship bout, the Usos have appeared torn on whether they continue to support "Tribal Chief" or if they formed a deeper bond with the one-time "Honorary Uce" during his time with the family.

That uncertainty is likely why Roman Reigns communicated through his "wise man" Paul Heyman last week on "SmackDown" that the Usos could just say home, instead of making their way to Montreal. So, does this mean the Usos won't be at Elimination Chamber or is this game-planned deception by The Bloodline to disguise their attendance? Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segment between Heyman and Jimmy Uso to close Friday night's show was designed to foster doubt for the fans on the Usos' whereabouts on Saturday.

It has long been believed that due to past legal troubles, the Usos were unable to enter Canada. However, it appears that there are no restrictions preventing the brothers from crossing the northern border, adding more mystery to whether or not the Usos will be involved at Elimination Chamber.

The Usos, for the record, have not appeared on a Canadian show since 2019 — coincidentally in Montreal of all places. So will the Usos defy the orders of the "Head of the Table" and be there this weekend? We'll find out one way or another on Saturday night.