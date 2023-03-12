Booker T Isn't Sure Whether Fans Were 'Buzzing' About Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar has exerted his unique dominance and brutality on the WWE roster since 2002, but until last year, he had never faced "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley, who, like Lesnar, has a background in amateur wrestling and mixed martial arts. Lashley has won two of their three one-on-one matches, including a disqualification victory at Elimination Chamber on February 18. The prevailing opinion was that Lesnar and Lashley would conclude their rivalry at WrestleMania 39.

However, Lesnar is now slated to face "The Nigerian Giant" Omos, and Lashley is expected to face Bray Wyatt on WWE's marquee show. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was asked why the Lesnar-Lashley feud isn't going to be featured at WrestleMania on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "I really don't know what happened with the Bobby and the Brock thing," Booker said. "The question is, is it something that fans want to see? Is it something that people are buzzing about?"

Booker's co-host, Brad Gilmore, mentioned that he was a fan of monsters Lesnar and Omos facing off, but he'd rather see Lashley face Lesnar than Wyatt. Booker said the feud didn't work out because Lesnar and Lashley "kind of cancel each other out."

Booker also mentioned what he'd like to see happen between Lesnar and Omos, comparing it to the first three "Rocky" movies. He described the match-up as David vs. Goliath, with Lesnar for once being in the David role, which he believes will only help Lesnar. "Brock's a babyface right now, but do you know how big of a babyface this could make him?" Booker said.

