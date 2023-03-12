Cedric Alexander Teases Match With Wes Lee On WWE NXT

It appears that a "WWE Raw" star might be making an unexpected visit to "NXT" this week. Tuesday night, reigning North American Champion Wes Lee will continue his streak of open challenges as he welcomes another challenger to vie for his title. In recent weeks, some fellow "NXT" stars such as Nathan Frazer and Von Wagner have answered the call, but Cedric Alexander possibly looks to change that trend.

Ahead of Lee's open challenge, the former "Raw" Tag Team Champion signaled his interest in facing off against Lee. "I'm free Tuesday nights......I've never challenged for the NXT North American Title....Hey [Wes Lee] you feeling froggy?" he tweeted.

Should Alexander formally accept Lee's open challenge, it will also mark his first televised "NXT" appearance since October 2016 when he wrestled Andrade Almas (Andrade El Idolo). Alexander's previous stint on "NXT" was short-lived, as he transitioned to a notable player, and future champion, in the Cruiserweight division on "WWE 205 Live." Over the last year, several main roster stars have made their returns to WWE's developmental brand. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) recently surprised audiences when they confronted Pretty Deadly before unseating them at "NXT" Deadline in December to become the "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Kingston and Woods later dropped the titles in early February before returning to their home on "WWE SmackDown."

Though the match between Alexander and Lee is not confirmed, a meeting with an active main roster star like Alexander would surely boost Lee's momentum heading into the brand's biggest event of the year —"NXT" Stand & Deliver.