WWE's Johnny Gargano And Grayson Waller Take Their Feud To Social Media

As Grayson Waller continues to condemn the "fanboys" of the wrestling business, Johnny Gargano offers him a fierce reminder that he too once was one.

Last week on "WWE NXT," Waller invited Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, onto the set of "The Grayson Waller Effect" to resolve their ongoing issues. Waller suggested the two settle it in the ring at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, but Michaels had another idea in mind, as he introduced Johnny Gargano as his opponent instead.

As they now prepare for their match on April 1, Waller and Gargano have turned up the heat on social media. Saturday afternoon, Waller posted a photo of Shawn Michaels standing alongside "Johnny Wrestling" as he wore gear inspired by "The Heartbreak Kid" himself. "Wrestling hasn't been the same since they started letting fans in the locker room," Waller tweeted.

It appears that Gargano isn't the only "fan" in the locker room though, as he responded shortly after with a rather incriminating photograph of Waller. "Tell me about it, mustache," Gargano captioned the image of a younger Waller posing with Candice LeRae — Gargano's real-life wife — at a previous wrestling event.

Prior to Tuesday, Gargano and Waller last met in December 2021. As Gargano gave his farewell speech to "NXT," Waller surprised him with a chair shot from behind, before sending him crashing through the announce table. Since Gargano's return to WWE last summer, he has elevated himself to the main roster, initiating a notable feud with The Miz and reuniting with ally Dexter Lumis. Now, Gargano looks to finally get his revenge on Waller.