ROH Star Dalton Castle Reveals Cosmic Reason For Breaking His Back

Ring of Honor stalwart Dalton Castle is one of the most peculiar wrestlers in North America. His flamboyant antics and in-ring prowess have made a fan-favorite amongst fans of ROH throughout the 2010s, and since the company was bought by Tony Khan in 2022 he has gotten plenty of fanfare from AEW fans as well.

What some fans might not know, however, is that Castle has long suffered from back problems, an injury that stems from him breaking his back in 2016. Despite this, Castle went on to win the ROH World Championship and hold it for nearly 200 days before properly tending to the injury.

During his recent appearance on "Hey! (EW)" with RJ City, Castle explained why he believes he broke his back, giving credit to an otherworldly source for his injury. As is typically the case for RJ City's talk show, the conversation began with an unusual question for "The Party Peacock." When asked whether or not breaking his back had anything to do with wrestling, Castle responded plainly, saying, "[Wrestling] might have something to do with it."

Funnily enough, Castle's injury originated from a Greco-Roman training session in 2016 and not in a pro-wrestling-related activity. Nevertheless, Castle ponders whether or not his injury was a sign from the universe in some way. "I think [the universe] was testing me," Castle explained, "It was like, 'Hey, slow down, you're so good at this we need to level the playing ground.'"

Dalton Castle and The Boys are slated to continue being key members of the ROH roster as the Tony Khan-led reboot of Ring of Honor television gets underway. They already made their first appearance on "ROH on HonorClub" on March 9, defeating Marcus Kross, Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas in trios competition.