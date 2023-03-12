Paul Wight Shares Post-Surgery Update, Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring In AEW

Paul Wight hasn't competed inside the ring in almost a year, with his most recent match taking place on the March 30 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," and a reason for that is due to medical reasons. He confirmed to "Duece & Mo" that he has undergone two hip replacements and a knee replacement, which he admits is something that sounds like "the end of an athlete's career," however that might not be the case for him.

Even though the wrestling veteran has been dealing with some serious health issues recently due to his years of bumping inside the ring, that doesn't mean he plans on retiring anytime soon. Wight has consistently plugged and promoted AEW throughout his injury problems while also being involved in some commentary work as well, which was a big reason for his joining the company in the first place.

"With modern technology, man, I tell you, I feel better joint-wise than I have felt in the past 15 years," Wight said. "Now it's just about getting the muscles stronger and just having a bit more fun."

Wight confirmed that he "signed a nice healthy contract" when he made the move from WWE to AEW, but he hasn't been able to tap into that as much due to injury. He has only competed in a limited number of matches, but there is still plenty of time in his future to change that.

"I've got a couple of years left here in AEW for sure," Wight revealed. "I plan on making good on that contract for AEW, Tony Khan, and myself."

