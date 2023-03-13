Jimmy Korderas Reveals His Concern About Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

On "WWE SmackDown," it was announced that Rey Mysterio is to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year, and in his latest "Reffin Rant," Jimmy Korderas makes it clear he has no issues with that. However, he did admit that he is "worried about why, and the timing." While WWE has inducted active wrestlers in the past, it is quite rare for them to do that, with induction typically being reserved for people who have retired. That is where Korderas has some worries, because even though he believes Mysterio "earned his right" to be in the Hall Of Fame, the former WWE official questions if this could end up being used as an angle.

"I just don't want this to be an angle at the Hall Of Fame to lead up to the WrestleMania match with him and his son," Korderas said. "I would rather the Hall Of Fame be kept completely separate from any angles that may happen at WrestleMania."

A match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania this year has been heavily rumored due to The Judgment Day star tormenting his legendary father ever since he turned on him during Clash at the Castle. The veteran has refused to fight his son so far, no matter what he does to him, which has led to some fans — and Korderas — believing that his Hall Of Fame induction could be used as a breaking point to make the match happen.

