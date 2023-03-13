Bully Ray And Mark Henry Pitch D'Lo Brown, Spike Dudley, And Paul Heyman For WWE HOF

Late last week, WWE made its first announcement regarding the 2023 Hall of Fame class, with Rey Mysterio slated as the first inductee, and more announcements are likely to come in the days and weeks ahead. Today's "Busted Open Radio" featured Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussing additional possibilities, with pitches made for D'Lo Brown, Spike Dudley, and Paul Heyman.

According to Henry, Brown gave meaning to both the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship when nobody cared about them (though Henry likely intended to refer to the now-defunct European Championship, as Brown never won the United States title but was a four-time European Champion). The AEW backstage personality shared his belief that the entire Nation of Domination should be inducted at some point, but that Brown undoubtedly deserves his own spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, citing him as an important teacher in the development of Henry's own career.

"Mine is completely biased, completely self-serving," Ray said. "I'd love to see Spike Dudley, my little brother." The former WWE star stated that Dudley may not have the career stats that many would believe qualifies someone for an induction, but he was willing to "put his body on the line to get others over." Ray referred to Dudley's involvement in Brock Lesnar's debut as just one example of how he could make a performer look like a star in the ring.

Both men agreed with host Dave LaGreca that Heyman was a good choice for the Hall of Fame as well. Ray made the argument that Heyman has been involved in the industry since he was a child and his onscreen performances over the years, along with his role as the promoter of ECW, make him an excellent fit for the WWE Hall of Fame. Heyman himself recently stated that he's in "no rush" to enter the Hall of Fame, however, as he intends to keep performing for the foreseeable future.