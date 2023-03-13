Cody Rhodes Challenges LA Knight To A Match On WWE Raw Tonight

With WrestleMania 39 taking place in Los Angeles, California, "WWE SmackDown" star LA Knight has been adamant about receiving a match on the annual spectacular. Now he has taken his requests to Twitter. Earlier today, Knight tweeted about his belief that WWE is "DRAGGING THEIR FEET" regarding his wish. 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has seemingly had enough of Knight's complaining, as he quoted Knight's tweet and said: "Well I don't want to be outta' practice by #WrestleMania If you're in Providence, stand opposed...what are we waiting for? #WWERaw."

While Knight is a part of the "SmackDown roster, multiple WWE stars have crossed brand lines recently, as has become usual for WrestleMania season. The "Megastar" tweeted back at Rhodes, saying: "Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It's amazing all these "top guys" feel the need to be in my business. Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy."

The match has yet to be made official by WWE, however, that's likely a formality. If the match happens, it would be the first time Rhodes and Knight have ever faced off in the ring in any capacity, with Rhodes looking to gain momentum going into his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. While Knight has no clear opponent for WrestleMania 39 at the moment, there's still time for WWE to set something up for the former Million Dollar Champion.