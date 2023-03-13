NBA Playoffs Force Big Change To AEW Rampage Ahead Of Double Or Nothing

Turner Sports' commitment to basketball — both pro and collegiate — is proving to be a bit of a thorn in the side of AEW. With NCAA March Madness and the NBA Playoffs on the horizon, AEW has been forced to make some scheduling adjustments in order to accommodate hoops and still get its weekly wrestling programs on the air. The start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament has already pushed back the start time for this week's " AEW Rampage," but now the NBA conference finals are forcing AEW's plans for Las Vegas in the days leading up to Double Or Nothing to be less than elite.

Today, AEW announced that the live "Rampage" initially set for Friday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena is undergoing drastic changes. That show, leading up to the pay-per-view, will now air on Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 p.m. EST or after the conference finals. Furthermore, it will also be taped on May 24, following the conclusion of that evening's live episode of "AEW Dynamite" — also from the MGM Grand venue. AEW's statement on the matter chalked up the change to the "new timing and subsequent production requirements," taking the live broadcast off the table with the different broadcast schedule.

Due to network scheduling, the #AEWRampage show leading up to #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing will now air on Saturday, May 27th at 10pm ET, or after the NBA conference finals on TNT

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY March 17th at 10am PT!https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY | https://t.co/eg2PabOryN pic.twitter.com/XpwZEM8F2Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2023

AEW will continue to air its "Countdown To Double Or Nothing" special following "Rampage" as has become customary. It'll just take place now also on Saturday night. This does not affect Double Or Nothing itself, which will still go out on pay-per-view on May 28 from the T-Mobile Arena.