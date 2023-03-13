WWE NXT Star JD McDonagh Officially Returns From Injury Over The Weekend

JD McDonagh returned to in-ring action this past weekend at a "WWE NXT" live event, according to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." It marked the first time that the "Irish Ace" has competed in a match since suffering a detached retina in his right eye, which took place during an episode of the black and gold brand as part of a brawl with his longtime rival Ilja Dragunov.

Former "WWE NXT UK" Champion Dragunov had made his return after a visa issue to attack McDonagh, but their feud had to be put on the back burner once again due to the latter's injury. Initially, McDonagh claimed that he would only be out of action for 10-14 days, however, he has ended up being absent from "NXT" for about six weeks. Despite the slightly extended break, that is still a quick turnaround from a very serious injury, and McDonagh returned with an immediate victory. On the same show that Dragon Lee made his in-ring debut for WWE, McDonagh was able to defeat Dante Chen to kickstart his return with a bang.

It now remains to be seen whether or not McDonagh will return to television this week, but it could be a good time for him to be reintroduced, given that "NXT" Stand and Deliver is just a couple of weeks away. His return opens up the chance for him to be part of that show, but could the latest chapter in his rivalry against Dragunov take place during WrestleMania weekend?