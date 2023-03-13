Eric Bischoff Says There's 'A Sameness' To MJF In AEW, Wants To See More Layers

There's an argument to be made that AEW World Champion MJF is among the best at drawing heat in today's wrestling climate. Eric Bischoff is a big fan of his character work, and considering how often he seems to be at odds with Tony Khan's way of doing things, that's saying something. But does Bischoff find MJF too one-note these days? In a recent interview with "AdFreeShows," the former WCW head honcho stated that, while he does enjoy what MJF is doing, he'd like to see him offer up something different from time to time.

"I put MJF over all the time, and rightfully so," Bischoff began. "But the one thing that I will note about MJF is there's a sameness to him."

For as much as MJF believes that he proved himself in the ring at AEW Revolution to go along with his mic work, Bischoff believes he's stuck in the same gear. It may be a gear that he admires, but he also suggests fans may tire of it after a while — especially considering how often MJF is on television. "I'm hoping that we see a little more layers to his heelish character," he continued. "Because right now it's like one gear. And it's a great gear, don't get me wrong. If he never finds another gear, it's still gonna be okay. ... the more you're on television, the more you need to have to work with."

