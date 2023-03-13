Johnny Gargano On Potential Vince McMahon Return: 'You Control What You Can Control'

With news that Vince McMahon reportedly came back to his usual weekly spot in the WWE's "gorilla position," many in and outside of the company are worried the former CEO has regained his power as the end-all-be-all in WWE. Despite the reports suggesting McMahon did not bark any orders during the show, he was right in the thick of things that night, the first time since reinstating himself to the WWE Board of Directors in January.

At this time, the company is also in ongoing discussions about a potential sale, which was originally reported by many including CEO Nick Khan as the reason McMahon returned, leaving all the talent unaware of the changes as they happen in real-time. WWE superstar Johnny Gargano spoke about all the uncertainty surrounding the company he works for as a guest on "Busted Open Radio," and his main sentiment is not to worry about the things you can't control.

"You control what you can control right?" Gargano said. "Everything else is outside my pay scale. Whatever happens with the company, I have no control over that. I can just control what I do in the ring most of the time, I can control what I do in the gym ... my diet ... my gear, things like that. Everything else, you want to try to have a headspace where you don't care about that sort of thing but it's hard. We all care a lot, we all got in this business because we care and we genuinely love it and want it to be great and we want to be great. And I'll never go a day in my life where I don't strive to be better than I was the day before."

Gargano believes the best way to handle the uncertainty is by being versatile, calling it "the best asset you can have in wrestling." The former NXT Champion said that despite some people seeing him as just "little Johnny Gargano who is a white meat babyface," he's proven his versatility as someone who can do a number of different things for a wrestling company. The WWE star is currently working back down in NXT, set to face Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

