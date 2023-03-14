Kurt Angle Calls Steve Austin His Dream WWE WrestleMania Main Event Opponent

WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Kurt Angle had many battles throughout their time in WWE, however, they never managed to face off at WrestleMania. While both had incredible careers in the company, winning multiple world titles, facing off against Austin at "The Show of Shows" remains a dream for the Olympic gold medalist.

"That was my dream, that's what I wanted," Angle said while on "The Kurt Angle Show." "The pay would've been incredible. It would've probably been seven figures. So, yeah, that was always my dream. Unfortunately, it never happened. But I was able to at least go a few pay-per-views with him and main event those pay-per-views."

Austin and Angle faced in singles action on three separate PPVs, with Angle winning the first two and Austin winning their third match. The second PPV match — which took place less than two weeks after September 11, 2001 — saw the American hero, Angle, defeat Austin and win the WWE Championship.

The previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam — regarded as WWE's second biggest event of the year — was the first of Angle's two pay-per-view victories over Austin. Unfortunately for Angle, he won by disqualification, leading to Austin retaining the title.

While neither man is vying for the WWE Championship over 20 years later, Austin recently came out of retirement to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 and has not stated that he will never step foot in the squared circle again. Angle, meanwhile, has been dealing with health issues and his last match was his loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

It's unlikely that an Austin-Angle match at WrestleMania will take place, but stranger things have happened in pro wrestling.

