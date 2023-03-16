Johnny Gargano Preaches 'Time And Patience' When It Comes To WWE Main Roster Push

When Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's Chief Content Officer last year, many assumed he'd bring back and introduce some familiar faces from "WWE NXT" onto the main roster. That he did, with Johnny Gargano being one of the more notable returns. Yet whether due to injuries or simply a lack of plans, fans have been expecting more for "Johnny Wrestling." Appearing this week on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," he stressed patience.

"You know how things go, man," Gargano said. "You make the most out of your opportunities."

Some of those opportunities have included being able to shine in the Elimination Chamber last month. He was also rolled out as Shawn Michaels' hand-picked opponent for Grayson Waller at NXT Stand and Deliver on April 1. Regarding the Chamber match though, Gargano believes his opponent inside the structure — Seth Rollins — is the benchmark right now and showed the world he could hang with him in that bout.

"I feel like I showed out in that one," he continued. "I feel like I was able to get in there with a guy that I feel is probably the standard bearer on our industry right now, Seth Rollins. I think he is the tippy-top of the mountain. He's where I want to be." Gargano knows a lot of "NXT" fans are hoping he eventually gets to do his "Takeover thing," but he believes that takes time — especially since a lot of the audiences he's wrestling in front of now haven't ever seen him.

"It's one of those things where it's all about time, it's all about patience," he added. "I know a lot of people don't want to be patient, they want it now. ... It takes time, it takes getting this other audience that maybe doesn't know about me."

