Cody Rhodes Is All About Splitting The Unified Titles, Wants His Hands On The WWE Championship

Ever since WrestleMania 38, when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Reigns has held the Universal and WWE Championships across his shoulders — with the "Tribal Chief" being referred to as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. For much of the past year, some have desired for WWE to split the world titles once again into two, creating more opportunities for more WWE stars to reach the pinnacle of the company. 2023 Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania 39 opponent of Reigns, Cody Rhodes, seems to be interested in separating the championships as well.

"What it will take for the titles to potentially be separated is ... maybe who leaves, after leaving WrestleMania, I think it's a time when, perhaps, management can step in and make that call so that you never put it on potentially me or potentially Roman Reigns," Rhodes said while on "The Bart Winkler Show." "Of course the thing that I want my hands on is the WWE Championship. It's the one that pop never got ... I think that's a good time for maybe management to step in and if they did, I would be all about it." Despite Rhodes seemingly being interested in WWE splitting the two world titles, the "American Nightmare stated that he will being going after "two belts" at WrestleMania.

If WWE was to split the world titles once again — or combine the two Rhodes or Reigns would have after WrestleMania and create a new title — that title would likely exist on the brand Rhodes is not currently on, which would be "SmackDown." If Reigns was to win, his keeping his two world titles would seemingly make sense in the story due to him carrying both titles around for the last year.

