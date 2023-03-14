Bianca Belair Discusses Significance Of Becoming The Longest Reigning Black Champion In WWE History

For the last 346 days, Bianca Belair has reigned as the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion, the longest title reign in history for a Black WWE star, male or female. In breaking this record, she passes MVP, whose 2007-2008 United States Championship reign stands at 345 days. Belair shouted out MVP on Twitter after accomplishing the feat, and went in depth on "The Whole Story Podcast" about what the major, historical milestone means to her.

"It means everything to me," Belair said. "To know that I'm, you know, currently, the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE history, it's something that's really hard to put into words. It's really just, it's an honor. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right and it really puts, not pressure, but significance on how big, how big this moment is and it's not just about me. I think that's what I love about it the most is that I feel that it's not just about me. It's adds a why to what I'm doing. It's representation, it's inspiring others ... I'm able to make my title reign mean, be something that's bigger than me."

Belair won the title on night one of WrestleMania 38 by defeating Becky Lynch, and has since defended against a litany of challengers, including Lynch herself in a rematch at SummerSlam. Belair has defeated talent such as Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Bayley throughout her impressive reign, with her most recent defense coming at Royal Rumble against Alexa Bliss. Arguably Belair's toughest challenge lies in front of her, as she looks to defend the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 against former champion Asuka.

