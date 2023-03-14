Cody Rhodes Praises Sami Zayn And Their Big Moment Sharing A WWE Ring

WWE stumbled upon a good problem to have heading into WrestleMania 39, having two strong potential opponents for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of the two-night show in Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. The latter of the two got his match against Reigns on the road to the SoFi Stadium show, facing Reigns in Zayn's hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber, where he came up short of capturing the title.

Prior to his match with Reigns, Zayn and Rhodes engaged in a verbal exchange in the middle of the ring, a move that could've been detrimental to Rhodes if fans had pushed back against the inevitable WrestleMania main event between him and Reigns. Rhodes praised Zayn and called it one of his favorite moments when speaking about the segment during an appearance on "The Bart Winkler Show."

"Kudos to everyone who made it happen because I loved that moment. As a kid growing up watching wrestling I loved when the good guys were good guys together," Rhodes said. "If the fans love you and they love him, put them together. Don't run from that and no one ran from it. I thought that was really special and it also made it clear, two different stories. It's one of those situations where things can go either way and I like that."

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner said he was surprised to hear that anyone looked at the situation and thought it would be tricky situation for WWE. He credited WWE creative leaders Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Ed Koskey for not being afraid to do it, especially in a market such as New York City. Rhodes also said the fans deserved a bit of "spontaneity" and unpredictability.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bart Winkler Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.