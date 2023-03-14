Nikki And Brie Bella Remove All References To Former WWE Characters From Social Media

Things have seemed a bit prickly between the Bella Twins and WWE during the early part of 2023. Both Brie and Nikki were critical of the promotion due to alack of female representation on the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show, and Nikki would later have some choice words regarding WWE's reaction to the initial success of "Total Divas" while appearing on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette. Now, another potential sign that things aren't copacetic between the Bellas and WWE has emerged.

Followers of the Bellas on social media noted earlier this morning that the sisters had changed their information, removing any references to the Bella Twins and instead referring to themselves as The Garcia Twins — Garcia is their real last name. Shortly thereafter, the Bellas confirmed the name switch in a tweet.

"Hi I'm Nikki Garcia, Hi I'm Brie Garcia. And we're the Garcia Twins," the tweet read. "Welcome to our next chapter!"

Accompanying the tweet was a video featuring Brie and Nikki with a voiceover from the sisters talking about "taking it to the next level," "owning who we are," "being unapologetically us," and "fiercely walking through that open door." The video ended with Brie and Nikki literally walking through an open door. At this time, it remains unclear if the video symbolizes a break from WWE or if it's even wrestling -related.

Brie and Nikki were recently seen backstage at AEW Revolution, hanging out with current AEW stars/former WWE co-workers Paquette and Saraya. Brie's husband, Bryan Danielson, battled MJF in an Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title in the main event.