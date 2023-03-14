Taya Valkyrie Refers To News Of Her Impact Departure As 'Gossip'

Recent reports indicated that Taya Valkyrie was on her way out of Impact Wrestling. Supposedly she was looking at both AEW and WWE as potential landing destinations, even as she remains ⅓ of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions (the Freebird rule is in effect for the Death Dollz). But is she actually finished with Impact? In a new WrestleZone interview, Valkyrie wouldn't confirm the news — nor deny it.

"I love gossip. I woke up to a bunch of texts from people and social blowing up. But it is what it is. It's gossip," Valkyrie rationalized. "People will talk. I honestly keep talking. I'm just going to sit here and do my thing and just enjoy the ride, everybody," she continued. "Enjoy the ride. You're meant to be entertained. Stop trying to figure it all out. It will all work out in the end."

Valkyrie's name kept coming up recently as a potential answer to Jade Cargill's TBS Championship open challenge at Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Cargill is seeking one of Canada's best to add to her impressive record as AEW visits Winnipeg. However, in the same interview, Valkyrie threw water on the idea, claiming that she'd be home in California with her husband John Hennigan rather than traveling north of the border to wrestle. We'll see how much truth Valkyrie's words carry — on an AEW appearance and her Impact future — in due time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleZone with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.