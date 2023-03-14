WWE Files For Extension In MLW Lawsuit, Will Again Ask For Case Dismissal

Like popular animated comedy "The Simpsons," the legal battle between MLW and WWE seems destined to go on forever. It's now been over a year since MLW first filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, one that was dismissed in February. However, MLW has continued on, amending their lawsuit in order to file it again, and guaranteeing that this legal fight isn't quite over yet.

If WWE has their way though, things will again come to a screeching halt soon enough. PWInsider reports that WWE filed a motion yesterday in court, requesting an extension as they prepare to respond to the amended lawsuit. It was noted that WWE is seeking the extension in order to prepare a motion towards dismissing the lawsuit a second time. A ruling has yet to be made on WWE's request; if an extension were granted, WWE's response would be moved from its currently scheduled date of March 20 to April 7. Accordingly, MLW would then have till May 8 to respond back to WWE, while WWE would then get until May 29 to make an argument in support of their position. Only at that point would a potential ruling be made in the matter.

For those looking for a light at the end of the tunnel in this battle, it was further noted that, should WWE once again get a dismissal in the case, that it would likely be the end of the road regarding MLW's pursuit of legal action. However, should the lawsuit not be dismissed, it would then lead to both MLW and WWE heading to trial.