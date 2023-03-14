D-Von Dudley Gives Update On Major Back Surgery, Pro Wrestling Future

D-Von Dudley is officially a free agent, recently parting ways with WWE. However, he's not exactly ready to get out into the wrestling world due to major health issues. D-Von underwent surgery on his back in early 2022, and hasn't competed in the ring since. Despite his doctor originally telling D-Von that he could never wrestle again, the record-setting tag team champion revealed he has had conversations with former tag team partner Bubba Ray about returning to the ring as a team once again.

"Me and Bubba have talked about it," D-Von said while on "WrestleBinge." "It's not, you know, unheard of. You know, I did have major back surgery. So, I just took the X-rays today and that's going to be sent to my doctor to see if everything is good and I actually take my MRI tomorrow to see if the fusions that took place, everything is still in tact. So, once I get the okay from that, within the next week or two, I will be able to determine whether I'm going to get back in the ring. It looks very good."

The Dudley Boyz are of course one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history, having successful runs in ECW, WWE, and TNA, and earning induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. They have not teamed together since 2016, with Bubba (aka Bully) Ray wrestling as a singles competitor since. While Bubba has been pursuing singles glory, D-Von does not see the same fate for himself if he is allowed to wrestle. "I think my time like that is over," D-Von said. "To try and do matches and things like that as a singles competitor, I don't think the body can hold up anymore."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleBinge" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.