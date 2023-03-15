Rey Mysterio Defeats James Corden In Impromptu Match With Bad Bunny As The Referee

Rey Mysterio was challenged to a match at WrestleMania 39 by his son Dominik Mysterio on "WWE Raw" this past Monday night. Although the former WWE Champion turned down that particular offer, he did recently agree to step into the ring with James Corden on his popular talk show.

During a Carpool Karaoke segment filmed with Bad Bunny for "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the television personality asked the musician whether he had what it took to become a professional wrestler; Bunny paused with surprise and didn't provide Corden with an answer. Moments later, Bunny indicated that he could train Corden. The 44-year-old replied, "I'll be off the top rope within an hour." The next scene showed Bunny attempting to train Corden inside a wrestling ring using various submission holds. The Puerto Rican rapper then brought out Mysterio, who tried to teach Corden about looking mean.

A match was then set between Corden and Mysterio, with the British-born comedian making his entrance to Cher's "Believe" song while wearing a purple luchador wrestling costume. Mysterio attempted to shake Corden's hand as the bout got underway, but the "Master of the 619" kicked the actor in the groin instead and delivered a sunset flip powerbomb to pick up a quick victory. Bunny ultimately counted the pin.

Mysterio is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend on March 31 following that evening's presentation of "WWE SmackDown" at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, Bunny is penciled in to host the Backlash premium live event in May, which is taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.