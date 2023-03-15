Jimmy Korderas Admits Raw Women's Title Storyline Hasn't Enticed Him

The road to WrestleMania is in full swing now, and while Bianca Belair will be defending her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka once we hit the right exit ramp, Jimmy Korderas admitted that "the story going in is not enticing" during his latest "Reffin Rant."

Both women have been showcased as babyfaces, with Asuka winning the women's Elimination Chamber match to earn her title shot. But since then, there has been no further development between them in terms of building any sort of story. While Korderas is confident they "will put on a hell of a show," the former WWE official wants to see more.

"I want to see the match because of the women involved, but at the same time, I also want to see a match where there's a story," he said. "There's no gravitas. It's just, 'Hey, here's two talented women going out there, they're going to have a heck of a match.' That's fine, but in the world of pro wrestling you need a story and a build toward WrestleMania."

In today's #ReffinRant as much as I believe a certain match at Mania with deliver, the build to this match has not IMO. Give me reasons to want to see it. 🤔 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/IiWKmOekB2 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 15, 2023

On "WWE Raw" this week, the ladies attempted to do something, but their interaction simply left people confused. Asuka arrived on the scene after Belair had defeated Chelsea Green and then proceeded to dance around the ring with the champion's title as Belair waited for it to be returned. Eventually, Asuka displayed blue liquid dripping from her mouth before laughing maniacally back up the aisle.

Next week, Belair and Asuka are set to partner up to face Green and Carmella in tag team action. Might that finally be the opportunity for things to heat up and the build for their WrestleMania match to kick into gear?

