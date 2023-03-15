Dax Harwood Calls Usos The World's Most Over Tag Team, Talks Potential WWE Opponents

While FTR might have recently returned to AEW television, their future very much remains up in the air. Their AEW contracts are up in April, and neither half of the team has indicated that they are any closer to making their final decision on what comes next. But, on the latest "FTR with Dax" podcast, Dax Harwood pondered what life might be like working with specific talent if he and Cash Wheeler elect to leap back to WWE in the coming months.

He labeled the Usos as "the most over tag team in the world right now," which is a distinction that Harwood believes FTR should have found themselves with. "I say that with a chip on my shoulder. Like that pisses me off because I feel like we should be," he said. "You could take those guys singles or tag and put them in the main event spot right now and no one would bat an eye on it, and they could work with anybody."

He believes working against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would "be a main event angle" for them. Meanwhile, The Street Profits are another team he looks at, even though Harwood admitted he's not sure if he wants them to stay together or not as they're "both individually great." Competing against Chad Gable or a returning RKBro is also on his radar, but ultimately it is all about where they would be positioned on the card that determines where the team will go.

"I want us to be looked at and compared to the main event level guys or at least right under there," he said. "I just want to be in the same conversation as that group of guys."

