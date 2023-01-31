WWE Tag Team Star Is All For FTR Return To WWE

It's become common knowledge in wrestling that FTR's contract with AEW expires in just a few months, and the team still isn't sure what their next move would be. That means a return to their former residence in WWE could be in the cards, with current WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins discussing the possibility of their comeback. Another WWE talent, Chad Gable, recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about the topic and shared his enthusiasm for possibly sharing the ring with the duo formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson — The Revival — once again.

"Selfishly, I would love it," Gable said. "Those guys were and are guys that I consider professional rivals, but also my best friends ... Sometimes that's the best combo because not only can we push each other, but we really challenge each other in a way that I've never been challenged by other people. And I think it's such a competitive nature between us, me and those guys, that's what created some of the magic that we had back then."

Gable, along with his former American Alpha tag team partner Jason Jordan, had a trilogy of highly-acclaimed matches against The Revival in "WWE NXT," culminating in a two-out-of-three-falls match in July of 2016.

Though there is a lot of excitement about the prospect of FTR returning to WWE, Dax Harwood has made it clear the duo has not yet made up their minds. Speaking on his podcast, Harwood even went as far as to say that Vince McMahon's return to power has made things "questionable" for him when it comes to the idea of making the leap back.