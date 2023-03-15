Lesnar Vs. Lashley Was Bumped From WWE WrestleMania For Aborted Steve Austin Match

Brock Lesnar's road to WrestleMania 39 has not been smooth-sailing, according to multiple reports. "The Beast Incarnate" is currently slated to face the seven-foot Nigerian giant Omos on April 1 or 2, but it's become abundantly clear that Omos wasn't among the first few options for him at the "Show of Shows."

Several reports have suggested that GUNTHER, Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, and even "Stone Cold" Steve Austin were all on the table as far as potential opponents for Lesnar at WrestleMania. As time has gone on, each name seemed to be picked off the list until Lesnar squared off with Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber in February. Right before their rematch, Bray Wyatt announced that he wanted to face the winner at WrestleMania. Lesnar ultimately got himself disqualified in Montreal, putting Lashley vs. Wyatt into motion.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated now confirms that Lesnar vs. Lashley was moved up to Elimination Chamber so that Lesnar could have time to prepare for a match against Austin at WrestleMania. However, WWE and Austin never came to terms on a deal for the bout, which left Lesnar without a program until Omos was put in that spot.

In addition to a potential match against Lesnar, WWE had also pitched Austin vs. Roman Reigns after it became clear The Rock would not be on the card. It has since been reported that Austin vs. LA Knight has been pitched in an effort to get "Stone Cold" on the Hollywood card, but no one has been able to verify if that will come to fruition. The 58-year-old is said to be in shape after coming out of retirement at last year's WrestleMania in Dallas to face Kevin Owens.