Backstage News On When WWE Decided To Brock Lesnar Vs Omos At WrestleMania 39

As WrestleMania 39 approaches, the card for the two-day event is beginning to take shape. For Brock Lesnar, plans range from a rematch against Bobby Lashley to a first-time singles encounter against GUNTHER, while Omos has also expressed his desire to face "The Beast" at the event, which may be surprising to many fans. It seems that WWE is building up towards a match between Lesnar and Omos for WrestleMania 39, which Dave Meltzer revealed on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio as being a very new development.

While Meltzer couldn't confirm if the change was due to Vince McMahon's return to influencing booking decisions, he did confirm that the match came about far later than the majority of the WrestleMania 39 card. "I can't say that that was due to Vince, but I can say [it] was a change," Meltzer said. "They actually planned out most of this card further in advance than usual, to Paul Levesque's credit, probably."

Meltzer went on to mention that tweaks to the card have been made continuously in recent months but says that the company had a substantial amount of planning for WrestleMania 39 done last October. "I can't say the day that the Lesnar match changed, but I do know there were changes in the card in the last week or two," Meltzer admitted.

Meltzer reiterated that the match between Omos and Lesnar has yet to be officially confirmed, and the plan could change as the build toward WrestleMania 39 continues.