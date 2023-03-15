Trish Stratus Addresses Rumors Of Her Road To WrestleMania Plans Being Changed

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 when she teams with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

After Lita returned to help Lynch beat Bayley in a steel cage match on February 6, there was confusion amongst fans after it was reported that Stratus was backstage but didn't appear. Following the February 20 episode of "WWE Raw," Stratus reportedly left the taping after her appearance was nixed that night. Then the following week, the seven-time women's champion finally returned to help Lita and Lynch capture the tag team titles.

Stratus recently appeared on "Getting Over" and addressed whether there was any frustration regarding her return to television.

"No. Everything has been pretty smooth, to be honest," Stratus said. "I know there were little online rumblings, but everything happens for a reason. There are definitely a lot of gut intuitions going into making these decisions, and I think we landed at the right place at the right time. I'm excited where it landed. It's just enough time before WrestleMania. It's the right dynamic, the right timing, the girls have the tag team titles, unexpected. What a moment."

Stratus believes there was enough time between the rumors of her coming in and when her return actually happened that fans were still surprised. While she believes there is "so much more that can happen" before WrestleMania arrives, she's happy to have the time to build the story in comparison to how her SummerSlam 2019 match against Charlotte Flair came together.

