Jim Ross Reveals He Won't Be Present For This Week's AEW Rampage In Winnipeg

In recent months, Jim Ross has been a regular commentator for "AEW Rampage," and before that was a consistent presence on "AEW Dynamite." However, the legendary onscreen personality revealed on his podcast, "Grilling JR," that he won't be present at this week's "Rampage" taping.

"When I fly in a pressurized cabin, ... my foot swells up like a cantaloupe, and it hurts," Ross said. "To get to Winnipeg on this particular routing was three flights. I just couldn't do it. I don't mind admitting my weakness. Hell, I'm 71 years old, man." Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021, and underwent radiation as a treatment. A few months later, the industry veteran announced that he was cancer-free. Unfortunately, Ross has been dealing with wounds sustained during his cancer treatment ever since, which can understandably make things like long-term air travel difficult. Despite those challenges, "Good Old JR" has continued his duties as a commentator for AEW, appearing on "Rampage" weekly, as well as making regular appearances during the company's PPV events.

Though he won't be donning any headsets or calling matches this week, Ross assured listeners that he'll keep busy during his time off, with plenty of items he's looking to cross off his to-do list, including a haircut and a trip to the pharmacy. The legendary commentator made sure to emphasize that he'll still be tuning in to "Rampage" when it airs on Friday night. JR also added that he's still in good spirits, and it doesn't seem like he intends to hang up his hat anytime in the immediate future.