Mick Foley's Hell In A Cell Advice To Finn Balor: 'When In Doubt, Use The Abs'

The long-running rivalry between Edge and Finn Balor will finally culminate at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell match, and Balor has taken to Twitter to seek advice on the upcoming battle. And who better to ask than the man that may be most associated with the stipulation, Mick Foley.

"When in doubt, use the abs," Foley responded on Twitter. Although the rest of his advice was a more honest look at his Hell in a Cell past. "Hello Finn, This is Mick," the Tweet read, "Remember, you are asking a guy who has never actually won one of these. Probably best to study every single thing I did in my #HIAC matches...and then do the exact opposite."

It is true, of all the times Mick Foley has stepped inside Hell in a Cell, he's never walked out of the structure victorious. It's possible he's even more famous for that fact, given his eternally replayed plunge from the top of the cell at the hands of The Undertaker. While the upcoming WrestleMania match may be Balor's first trip inside Hell in a Cell, the match will be the Rated R Superstar's third time. Edge is split fifty-fifty on Hell in a Cell victories, having lost to the Undertaker in 2008 and beaten Seth Rollins in 2021. WrestleMania seems poised to draw to a close the almost year-long conflict between Balor and Edge that started last summer, after Balor usurped Edge's position at the head of The Judgement Day.