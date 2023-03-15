Jeff Jarrett Shares One Thing He'd Have Done Differently For AEW Revolution Main Event

At AEW's recent pay-per-view Revolution, Bryan Danielson faced off against MJF in an Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship. While the match — and the wrestlers involved — was well-received, some believe there was still some room for improvement. That includes Jeff Jarrett, who loved the show champion and challenger put on but has some notes.

"I thought their storytelling was really, really good," Jarrett said on his podcast "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett." "But, I think if you backstage stuff the night of — it can't be too much, it can't be no 3 ½, 4 ½, 5 ½ minute backstage — but 90 seconds of some storytelling, I think that enhances the in-ring product."

AEW has typically shied away from using backstage segments during its pay-per-view events, moving quickly from match to match with even video packages recapping what led to a particular match only used sparingly. Segments of this sort are much more common in WWE and Impact Wrestling, and even WCW during its existence — all promotions Jarrett spent considerable time operating in. MJF and Danielson did have their fair share of segments together and apart leading up to Revolution to build the match, but Jarrett would have liked to see a little bit more on the day of.

With Jarrett's current influence in AEW as their Director of Business Development, he may be able to grab Tony Khan's ear in the future about how to maximize matches and feuds by potentially adding backstage segments on PPV.

