WWE NXT Slips In The Ratings Following Last Week's Roadblock Special

"WWE NXT" has entered a minor post-Roadblock slump as the road to Stand & Deliver continues.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that this week's episode of "NXT" was watched by 590,000 viewers, a five percent drop in viewership from last week's episode. However, the show suffered a 12 percent drop in viewers in the key P18-49 demographic, with only 196,000 from that age group tuning in to see Grayson Waller invade the home of his Stand & Deliver opponent Johnny Gargano.

The show was also notable for featuring the first two qualifying matches for the ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship. The current champ Roxanne Perez "collapsed" following her recent title defense against Meiko Satomura, leaving her status in doubt. Gigi Dolin and Zoey Stark both qualified for the match, with Dolin defeating Kiana James, and Stark getting the better of Sol Ruca. The show also saw a contract signing between Carmelo Hayes and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, who will face off in the Stand & Deliver main event.

One major obstacle for "NXT" on Tuesday was the college basketball game that saw the Pittsburgh Panthers defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 60-59, which aired on TruTV and led the P18-49 demographic, as well as Texas A&M's 75-71 victory over Southeastern Missouri State. TruTV is one of the homes of the early rounds of this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Tournament.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take air live on Peacock on April 1 at 1 PM ET from the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.