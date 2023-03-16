Masha Slamovich Will Have Friends And Family In Attendance For GCW World Title Bout

St. Patrick's Day will see Game Changer Wrestling present "Eye For An Eye" in the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY, where Impact Wrestling's Masha Slamovich will challenge GCW World Champion Nick Gage for his title in the main event.

In a recent interview with "WrestleZone," Slamovich did her best to balance the excitement for the match with the business-as-usual professionalism on which she prides herself.

"Another opportunity to become the world champion at a place that I've wrestled quite frequently and I've been working quite hard there, as I do for every other company," Slamovich said. "So I'm very excited for this match, my friends and family are coming to New York for this match. I always like wrestling in Melrose [Ballroom]."

The last time Slamovich wrestled for GCW, she defeated Marko Stunt at "You Wouldn't Understand" in June of last year. Slamovich had a winning streak in Impact Wrestling starting in September 2021, and later signed with the company in February 2022. She recently was unsuccessful in her challenge against Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James at the company's No Surrender event.

Slamovich also briefly competed for the NWA, appearing in the company's Women's Invitational Cup during their Empowerrr event.

Slamovich isn't the only Impact star competing that night, as former Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey will team with Jordan Oliver to face former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions KUSHIDA and Alex Shelley, better known as Time Splitters. "Eye For An Eye" will air on FITE TV at 8 p.m. ET on March 17.