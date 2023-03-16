Rey Fenix Set To Challenge Powerhouse Hobbs For TNT Title On AEW Rampage

Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his TNT Championship on the St. Patrick's Day special edition of "AEW Rampage," which will air on March 17.

Powerhouse Hobbs laid out an open challenge for his TNT Championship for this week's "Rampage" and AEW star Rey Fenix stepped up to the plate and accepted the challenge on this week's "AEW Dynamite." Fenix was backstage with manager Alex Abrahantes who hyped up Fenix, telling him that he should win the TNT Championship after his successes as a tag team and trios star.

"Alex, hermanos, you know where we came from. We came from nothing. I sold candies, I sold t-shirts, I wrestled for free for a long time to get to where I am today. Will Hobbs, challenge accepted," said Fenix.

Fenix has previously held the AEW World Tag Team Championship and AEW World Trios Championship one time each but has never held singles gold in the company. Powerhouse Hobbs, meanwhile, is in his first run as AEW TNT Champion, winning the title from Wardlow on the March 8 episode of "Dynamite." The match against Fenix will be his first defence of the title since winning it last week.

This week's "Rampage" will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Manitoba, Canada. Apart from the TNT Championship, two other matches have also been confirmed for the show. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on The Bollywood Boyz, while Taya Valkyrie — who made a surprise appearance on "Dynamite" — will make her AEW in-ring debut against an unnamed star.