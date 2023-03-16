Karrion Kross Says WWE Success Is About Composure, Feels Lucky To Have Triple H

Karrion Kross returned to WWE with a purpose last August, targeting the likes of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre in his first very first appearance. At the time, there were reports of Kross being positioned as the No. 2 heel on the "WWE SmackDown" brand behind only Reigns, not to mention rumors of Kross capturing one of Reigns' two titles if WWE decided to split up the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, "The Doom Walker" has seemingly become an afterthought with regard to top storylines on the blue brand in recent months. Since losing his feud with McIntyre, Kross lost several opportunities to challenge Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and subsequently exchanged wins with Rey Mysterio in a feud ending without an inconclusive winner.

Despite his hot-and-cold booking, Kross has the utmost faith in Triple H, who brought Kross back to the WWE almost immediately after taking over as Chief Content Officer last year. In a recent chat with "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Kross was asked if he was confident about achieving success in the WWE since his previous run — under the Vince McMahon regime — ended with his abrupt dismissal from the company.

"I was not apprehensive at all during my comeback," Kross stressed. "Because I feel like 99 percent of your success in this industry comes down to composing yourself under stress and pressure. So I felt better with myself, in terms of being confident to shoot down an idea, or a theme, or a project that I just knew wouldn't work."

Kross was referring to McMahon & Co. taking away elements from his "WWE NXT" character that preceded his previous main roster run, a decision that was widely criticized by fans and former wrestlers on social media.