Real1 Shows Respect To Kevin Nash, Recalls Seeing The Curtain Call Live

Today's generation of professional wrestlers more often than not grew up as fans of the industry. That means that many modern performers have had a chance to work with or meet some of the people who they can call their childhood heroes. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Real1 (the former Enzo Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt) shared his thoughts on getting to know one of his heroes, Kevin Nash (AKA Diesel), and discussed some childhood memories centered around watching Nash perform in Madison Square Garden.

"If it wasn't for 'Big Daddy Cool' Diesel, I would not have been a wrestler, and I wouldn't have understood this business before anything else made sense to me," Arndt said. The MLW star recalled attending a show and witnessing an eight-second match between Diesel and Bob Backlund, which made a strong impression on the young Arndt.

Arndt also revealed that he was present for the infamous "Curtain Call," a 1996 moment that saw two pairs of sworn onscreen enemies, Shawn Michaels and Triple H along with Nash and Scott Hall, embrace in the ring as the show came to a close, as Nash and Hall prepared to head to WCW. According to Arndt, that was the moment that "broke kayfabe" for him and left him buzzing on the ride home from the show.

Fast forward to today, and Arndt has a real-life relationship with Nash, with the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion sharing that he was able to spend some time with his hero recently. Arndt encouraged fans to continue sending their love to Nash, who is still dealing with the loss of his son Tristen, who passed away last October.