Xavier Woods Gives An Update On How Big E Is Doing

Big E has been out of action for a year now after suffering a broken neck while competing on the March 11, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown." The former WWE Champion fortunately avoided surgery, but continues to rehab his C1 with no timetable set for a potential return. The New Day's Xavier Woods recently spoke to "ReviewSTL" and provided his perspective on how Big E is doing currently.

"We're together all the time, constantly doing stuff," Woods said. "But E's doing well. He's traveling, doing a bunch of stuff. He helps out a lot with the NIL program. They do a lot of college recruiting, so going and doing those because he's obviously an incredible story coming out from college into WWE... But he's doing great, he's in good spirits. He has been for a very long time."

Woods recalled how Big E wanted to put out a video on social media the night he broke his neck to share that he was okay so that no one else would worry. Woods praised his tag team partner for being a good human and empathetic in the way he puts others above himself.

Big E recently told TMZ that he is not anxious about whether or not he will be able to compete again, taking a "what will be, will be" approach. Nevertheless, he was recently waiting to see what his latest scans show, but there's no word yet on when that will take place.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ReviewSTL" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.