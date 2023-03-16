Chris Jericho Doesn't Like When Fans Chant 'Y2J,' Wants To Stay Current

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is a man of many monikers — "The Ocho," "The Demo God," "Le Champion," just to name a few. Those nicknames have all come about since he arrived in AEW, but on occasion he still hears chants of "Y2J," a moniker he adopted when he debuted in WWE more than 20 years ago. The "Y2J" chants are definitely not music to Jericho's ears.

"It kind of bugs me when people chant 'Y2J,'" Jericho said on the "Basic!" podcast. "There's so many other things I've done since then. It doesn't bug me in a bad way, but it's kind of like, 'No, no, no. We're the Demo God.' ... I really believe, and I think it's one of the reasons why I've still been able to stay on top for so long, it's always different. It's never the same thing. I'll always tweak it and change it and try different things. ... It's very important to stay fresh and stay current. Respect your past but always think of the future."

Under the nickname "Y2J," Jericho found much success in WWE, as he famously defeated The Rock and Steve Austin in the same night to become the first Undisputed WWE Champion. But that was the past, and Jericho is focused on the current and future generation. He has taken rising AEW stars such as Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia under his wing and embraced working with top young talent in AEW such as MJF, Orange Cassidy, MJF, and most recently, Ricky Starks.

