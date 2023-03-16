AEW Revolution Main Event Proved To Arn Anderson That MJF Deserves To Be Where He Is

At AEW Revolution, MJF endured a grueling Iron Man Match against Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Championship, and his effort didn't go unnoticed. "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson came away from the match impressed, not just by MJF's ability to hang with "The American Dragon" but by what it did for his standing as the champ.

"When you put yourself in an Iron man match, you're going to either achieve huge goals or you're going to die," Double-A said on his "ARN" podcast. "He [excelled]. It's easier to talk the crap that he talks when you back it up when you're faced with an insurmountable almost situation, and that's defending against Bryan Danielson ... They tore it up. It paid huge dividends and you've got a guy," he added, "whether you like or you don't like him that's always going to be subjective, you've got a champion you can look at and go, 'The guy deserves to be where is at.' Congratulations MJF."

Heading into Revolution, MJF certainly had his doubters as to whether or not he could elevate beyond being just a mic guy. However, wrestling Danielson for longer than 60 minutes opened up a new level of respect for what MJF brings to the table while also adding an iconic victory to his resume. MJF may be limited in the number of matches he does step between the ropes for but, in Arn Anderson's estimation, when he does, he delivers.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.