Mercedes Mone And AEW Champ Jamie Hayter Among Miyu Yamashita's Dream Opponents

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Miyu Yamashita is preparing to head over to the United States for a three-month excursion, and the three-time Princess Of Princess Champion isn't shy when it comes to talking about opponents she'd like to get in the ring with while she's traveling. During an interview with Fightful ahead of TJPW Grand Princess this weekend, Yamashita spoke about a few opponents in particular that she'd like to face during her upcoming trip.

Speaking via a translator, Yamashita expressed her desire to wrestle Mone, stating that the two would "blow the roof off whichever arena it takes place [in]." Along with Mone, Yamashita shared her eagerness to face both Hayter and Athena, the latter of which she wrestled just a few months back in a match that saw Athena come out on top due to "referee shenanigans." As for Hayter, Yamashita believes that it might be hard setting up a match against the AEW Women's World Champion, but it may become more possible if and when Hayter loses the title down the line.

In addition to those opponents, Yamashita made it clear that she's looking to wrestle anybody who wants to get in the ring with her while she's in the United States. One match in particular that she's looking forward to will take place in Impact Wrestling, where she's set to compete in a four-way match with Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw. That match will take place at the upcoming Impact/NJPW Multiverse show on March 30. The following day, Yamashita will be a part of TJPW's first show on American soil, set to take place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.