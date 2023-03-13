Mickie James Booked For Four-Way Impact Knockouts Title Defense At NJPW Crossover Show

Ever since announcing their joint show with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Multiverse United, for March 30 on WrestleMania weekend, Impact Wrestling has been doing all they can to load the show up. Thus far, they've announced Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander vs. KUSHIDA, and several multi-man matches. Now the time has come for the promotion to announce a multi-woman match, and it's one with some interesting political overtones.

Just as the clock struck noon on Monday, Impact took to Twitter to announce the following for the crossover show.

"BREAKING," the tweet read. "Mickie James will defend the Knockouts World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw and Miyu Yamashita as IMPACT and New Japan present #MultiverseUnited on March 30 from Los Angeles exclusively on Fite TV!"

For James, two of these opponents will be familiar faces as she looks to continue her fourth reign as Impact Knockouts Champion. James and Purrazzo had a lengthy rivalry from late 2021 into early 2022, with James defeating Purrazzo to win the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory 2021, while James' most recent defense was against Shaw, who she defeated on "Impact Wrestling" this past Thursday. Shaw and Purrazzo also have recent history, with Shaw defeating Purrazzo on Countdown to No Surrender over two weeks ago.

Thus, the wildcard is Yamashita, who many fans will recognize from her appearances in AEW, where she challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship. Interestingly enough, Yamashita isn't involved with either Impact, New Japan, or New Japan's sister joshi promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom, but is instead a top star for Stardom's rival promotion, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. As such, it'll be her first appearance under the Impact or New Japan banner.