Ric Flair Explains Why He's So Honored To Induct Great Muta Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Yet another inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame was announced yesterday with The Great Muta joining the Class of 2023, alongside Rey Mysterio and reportedly Stacy Keibler. While Muta had a legendary career in Japan across multiple different promotions over the years, he also made a name for himself in the United States, primarily in WCW. There, he made a name Stateside battling the likes of Ric Flair and Sting in WCW. With Sting under contract with AEW, the "Nature Boy" has been tapped to induct the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

On his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair revealed his feelings on being given such a distinction, having been inducted into the WWE Hall twice himself. "I got the call from the company and I said, 'Absolutely,'" Flair shared. "I'm honored. That's the truth ... He's deserving of this, probably a couple of times over."

While the WWE Hall of Fame has its detractors, given the lack of transparency for why certain talents have been selected for entry while others have yet to, Flair doesn't share such sentiment. He sees being welcomed into such legendary company as a big deal.

"This is so big for me. It's a huge honor for me," he explained. "I mean, how many people, No. 1, ever even get to go to the Hall of Fame, much less participate in it at any level? ... It's the only thing that we have that's real, and it should mean a lot to anybody because they treat it like it's a big deal ... The biggest thrill of my life was when Hunter inducted me."



