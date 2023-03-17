Wade Barrett Talks 'Black Cloud' Over His Career Lifting When He Rejoined WWE

At one point in time, Wade Barrett appeared to be next in line to claim the WWE Championship. But after his Nexus stable opted for new management in early 2011, Barrett's career trajectory took an evident shift.

He racked up five Intercontinental Championship reigns and became an important star in the mid-card division, but by 2016 he had grown frustrated with his creative direction. With his steam wearing out from the demanding schedule as well, he soon exited the company, and professional wrestling altogether.

"In 2015 and 2016 I really had a black cloud over my head for quite a long time and that was one of the main reasons I had to step away -– I'd stopped finding enjoyment in what I was doing," Barrett told "Daily Star UK."

After taking a step back to pursue other interests, Barrett gradually reimmersed himself back into the wrestling world, and eventually, his passion reignited, and that "black cloud" was lifted. In 2020, he made his official return to WWE, trading in his wrestling boots for a headset as he became a color commentator for the "NXT" brand.

After two years under the "NXT" banner, Barrett signed a contract extension, before moving over to the "SmackDown" booth in October 2022 to join Michael Cole. As Barrett settled into his role as a commentator, many wondered if he would ever return to in-ring competition. But as it turns out, he appears content with his position right now. "When I came back and started getting re-involved in the industry, at no time was I thinking 'I want to be back in ring right now,'" he said.

Barrett recently expressed interest in returning to the ring if he could face current United States Champion, Austin Theory.